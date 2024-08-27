After a quick trip to the internet cafe last Thursday, Reejason April from Blikkiesdorp found his green Isuzu KB double cab parked at Delft Mall being kickstarted by two sklems who managed to flee the scene with his bakkie. Reejason, 34 says him, his wife and a friend went to the mall at 4.40pm to make copies for SASSA officials at Delft Civic Centre.

Less than 15 minutes later, his vehicle was gone. “When we were done making the copies, we went outside and saw one coloured guy kickstarting the bakkie and he jumped in and they just drove off. Me and the friend then tried to run after them but we couldn’t catch up,” he explains. “My wife approached a police van that was parked a few cars away from where the bakkie was but they said there’s nothing they could do. We need to go to the police station to make a case.”

“My wife’s phone was in the bakkie and we managed to track the location to Freedom Farm. There was an officer on the scene that asked for back-up and said that the suspects wanted to shoot at him. We arrived with the police and swept the area for the bakkie but it was gone.” Reejason says that he is currently job hunting on foot and the phone has been turned off. Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, confirmed that Delft police registered a theft of motor vehicle case for further investigation.