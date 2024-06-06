A couple died in a fire that razed their home in Manenberg on Tuesday night. Gavin Petersen and his partner only known as Derrick had been sleeping in their hokkie that is attached to another and a formal house.

Imtiyaaz Jordan recalls: “I woke up around 11pm, and the flame was already big. But four of us in the house managed to escape, two from another hokkie were also unharmed. “The couple who died are both elderly men, one of them was blind, we heard them scream for help but couldn’t get in the shack and then suddenly they were quiet. “People managed to get Gavin out , he was alive for a few minutes and then passed away, Derrick was already dead. We don’t know what caused the fire.”

Destruction: Two hokkies and a house. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The Jordan family lost everything in the fire and would like the public to assist with clothes and furniture. City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they were notified just after 11pm of several structures alight in Seine Street. “Crews from Gugulethu, Ottery and Mitchells Plain were on scene and by 00:40 the fire was contained and extinguished. The blaze destroyed two informal structures, and caused extensive damage to the first floor of a formal duplex, while another duplex was smoke logged.

“The bodies of two adult males were discovered beneath the debris – they had sustained fatal burn wounds. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says cops on the scene discovered the bodies of two men. “Manenberg police registered an inquest for further investigation.”