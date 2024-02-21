The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has ruled that the alleged members of the Black Axe syndicate are to be extradited to the US. Yesterday, Magistrate Ingrid Arntsen found that there was sufficient evidence to warrant their prosecution, reports IOL.

According to the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the court found that the certificate that was issued by the US binds the court and there was enough evidence to prosecute the accused. The seven Nigerian nationals linked to the romance scam are: Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Edosa Osagiede, Osariemen Eric Clement, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru and Prince Ibeabuchi Mark. The eighth accused, Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, won his application to have his extradition enquiry separated from his co-accused. He is out on more than R200,000 bail.

“Judgement will be delivered on his extradition on April 12,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. The accused face charges of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. It is alleged that the gang would contact potential victims by email, on social media, and via online dating websites.