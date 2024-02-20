Motorists who buy car tyres that do not meet regulatory standards can face safety risks to themselves and others, and can also fall foul when lodging insurance claims. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition says sub-standard tyres are not only used tyres found in the informal market, but also new tyres that slip through the cracks.

Department spokesperson Bongani Lukhele told The Mercury that South Africa had an issue with tyres that did not meet the regulatory standards, explaining: “There are tyres that are supposed to be issued with approval [Letter of Authority or LOA] before being in the country and they find a way through to the markets without going through this process.” Lukhele said the import of used tyres on the premise that they are still to be retreaded can be problematic. He adds: “These tyres sometimes are sold as is to consumers without being retreaded as per the condition of their importation.”

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said tyres were a huge safety feature for vehicles, and if defective can cause a motorist to lose control. Beard said tyres needed to be a priority and advised consumers to purchase tyres from reputable dealers, warning: “Buying named or branded products helps to ensure that you get good quality products.” He also advised consumers to buy new tyres rather than getting them retreaded.