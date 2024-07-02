The City of Cape Town has issued a warning to residents of scam artists claiming they can prevent the disconnection of their water. The skelms ask residents to pay a fee, to avoid supposed water restrictions/disconnections due to non-payment of their municipal bill.

“The City has been made aware of a new scam where the scammer contacts a City customer (via telephone or WhatsApp) claiming to be from the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate,” it said in a statement. “They then provide the relevant property details advising that the water to the property will be disconnected immediately due to the municipal account being in arrears. “The customer is then told that, to avoid water supply disconnection and the subsequent reconnection fee, a payment in excess of R2 000 must be made via cash send or e-wallet.”