The City of Cape Town has issued a warning to residents of scam artists claiming they can prevent the disconnection of their water.
The skelms ask residents to pay a fee, to avoid supposed water restrictions/disconnections due to non-payment of their municipal bill.
“The City has been made aware of a new scam where the scammer contacts a City customer (via telephone or WhatsApp) claiming to be from the City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate,” it said in a statement.
“They then provide the relevant property details advising that the water to the property will be disconnected immediately due to the municipal account being in arrears.
“The customer is then told that, to avoid water supply disconnection and the subsequent reconnection fee, a payment in excess of R2 000 must be made via cash send or e-wallet.”
The City says at least two separate incidents of this nature have been reported, affecting customers in Parklands and Durbanville whose municipal accounts were both up to date.
You can report any suspicious behaviour to the City's law enforcement agencies or the City's Fraud Hotline on 0800 1100 77 or to the South African Police Service.
“We appeal to residents to be extra vigilant and rather verify any suspicious correspondence that they receive directly with the City. We are particularly concerned about customers who do find themselves in arrears with their municipal accounts that would easily be lured to make payments, to avoid their water from being disconnected or restricted,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councilor Zahid Badroodien.