The City’s Traffic Services is calling on Capetonians to come forward with information about a group of children who were caught on camera gooing rocks at motorists on the N1 highway near Sable Road. The shocking incident recorded on Sunday sent tongues wagging as a motorist stopped along the busy highway to film the perpetrators after his windshield was shattered when passing the Sable Road off ramp.

In a video clip which has since gone viral the male motorist who posted that he was on his way to Canal Walk is heard warning others saying: “So it’s basically right opposite Mercedes. "These little fuckers are throwing the cars windows in. “It's there where the railway goes across the road and at the back is Sable Road.

“They are aiming and throwing at cars left, right and centre… hands full of big stones. This is what happened to my car now. “Check all the cars going and they are just throwing and throwing.“ Shattered: A windscreen. Picture: screen grabbed Traffic Services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, confirms they were made aware of the incident but says on arrival the perpetrators had left.

She reports: “The City is aware of the incident, and the Traffic Service did respond to the complaints received. “Nothing was found on arrival – no sign of the perpetrators, or any motorists who were affected by their actions. “Officers were unable to track down the perpetrators.”

Bezuidenhout explains that the cameras along the N1 were too far away from the location to positively identify the children. She adds: “The bridge in question is not accessible via motor vehicle or foot, from the N1. “Information available is that these were minors who were seen running away in the direction of Kensington.

“The City appeals to anyone with information about those responsible for these senseless and potentially fatal acts, to please come forward.” Traffic Services is calling on Capetonians to come forward with information on a group of children who were caught on camera attacking motorists along the N1 highway by pelting rocks at them. Picture: screen grabbed She says there have been sporadic reports of similar incidents along the N1 highway but historically these types of incidents have occurred more frequently on the N2 and R300. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the actions of the children are dangerous: “What kind of a person does that?