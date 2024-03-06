The principal of a Mitchells Plain school has issued an alert after an attempted kidnapping outside the premises. On Monday, principal Nazeem Jacobs of Oval North High School in Pelican Park urged parents and pupils to be on high alert following several attempted abductions of pupils at his school, as well as other schools in the Plain.

In a letter to parents, the palie said both young and older pupils are being targeted. Jacobs explains: “Please be aware of attempted abductions of some of our learners. Similar reports have been reported by our neighbouring schools. “It is not only our younger learners who are targeted but also our older learners, up to our matriculants.

Principal Nazeem Jacobs of Oval North High School in Pelican Park. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that an attempted kidnapping was reported last week. Hammond says: “There was an alleged attempt of abduction of a learner last week Tuesday. “The learner fought the alleged perpetrators off. The alleged incident happened on his way to school. On arrival at the school, the matter was reported and SAPS called in.”

She said later that week another learner reported suspicious behaviour by men in a vehicle close by. Hammond reveals: “It was not the same vehicle as the Tuesday incident. This again was when travelling to and from school. The matter was reported to the police.” SAPS spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that the Mitchells Plain station is aware of the incidents and they are still formulating a response.

Colin De Hart, chairperson of the Beacon Valley Neighbourhood Watch, says their members have been activated following the letter from the school. He adds: “The NHW has been informed of the circular and students have been made aware to be more vigilant when walking to and from school, NHW members have been activated to assist the learners and see to their safety.” Hammond called on learners, parents and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.

Learners who are picked up at school by parents or care- givers are urged to remain inside the school property until they have clearly seen their transport. Learners making use of public transport should travel in groups at all times and be on the look out for suspicious-looking people. The WCED has also asked parents to adhere to the opening and closing times of the school, and urged schools to teach pupils about “stranger danger”.