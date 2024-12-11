An intelligence-driven raid in Piketberg saw the discovery of a substantial amount of cocaine and illegal ammunition at the residence of the executive mayor. The DA member Mayor van Rooy was taken from his Calendula Avenue home this afternoon.

A source said the officers from outside the area descended upon the Bergrivier Municipality. After the search, Van Rooy was taken to the police for questioning. The Bergrivier Municipality said: “We have been made aware of Executive Mayor Alderman Ray van Rooy who has been taken in for questioning by the South African Police Service earlier this afternoon, on Wednesday, 11 November 2024, from his residence in Piketberg, Western Cape.

“The municipality is awaiting further actions by the SAPS. As this is a legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment. “The municipality remains committed to serving our community and always ensuring the highest standards of conduct.” The police confirmed the raid but said they had not yet charged anyone.