More than a hundred homeless refugees from Paint City in Bellville have been moved by the City of Cape Town into their own space. They have been living in makeshift structures on the pavement along Robert Sobukwe Road for almost a year.

The group made up of mostly women and children was removed from their camp in October 2023 after they stood up to the rules of a militia-like group in charge of the camp. On Friday, they were ‘relocated’ right next door to Paint City, with only a metal fence separating the two groups now. Matthew Sabiti, a spokesperson for the refugees, says: “It’s a good thing, especially for the kids' safety, and it's something that we discussed with the City some months ago, though some terms were not respected, but we appreciate the move.”

Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City’s Law Enforcement, confirms they assisted with the move. Bellville Community Policing Forum (BCPF) chairperson Emre Uygun says while the removal of informal settlements falls outside the jurisdiction of the CPF, they must acknowledge their shared responsibility in ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of Bellville, irrespective of their nationalities. “Myself, as the CPF chairperson, went as far as getting the national Department of Social Development to intervene but very little progress has been made,” Uygun explains.