Concerned parents have slammed Belhar High School after several learners were robbed at gunpoint in front of the school. The incident took place last Thursday just after 3pm when six learners were robbed by three black men who took their bags, cellphones and the car key of a parent who had arrived at the school.

The pupils were attending a Grade 12 winter school programme that began on Tuesday. It is alleged that the incident happened after the school security guard instructed pupils to stand outside the premises to wait for their lift as the guard had to go to the pharmacy. Angry parents say the school should be held accountable for the robbery.

A mother whose son was a victim says the teenagers had been left traumatised. The angry mom says: “It is unacceptable that our children, who should feel safe in their pursuit of education, are subjected to these harrowing experiences. “The kids’ phones, as well as school bags, were stolen. Cellphones we can always get back, however, the school should be held responsible to make sure our kids get the year’s work back in order for them to prepare [for exams]. They cannot expect our kids to rewrite all that work.”

She says they scheduled a meeting but neither the principal nor any teacher showed up. The mom adds: “The principal sent out a message saying that winter school will proceed as planned, and that kids are safe inside the school and this incident happened outside the school.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says a meeting on Monday was attended by only one parent, who indicated that the other parents had asked him to represent them.

Merton explains: “Points that were discussed and agreed upon include counselling for affected learners, the installation of CCTV cameras to enhance security and monitor activities around the school premises, as well as increased police and neighbourhood watch patrols. “Efforts will be made to engage with the local community and foster a sense of collective responsibility for the safety of learners.” However, the mom says she was not informed of Monday’s meeting, adding: “Four other parents confirmed they were never contacted by the school to inform them about the meeting.”

The mom says disciplinary action should be taken against the security guard. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed that cops are investigating a case of armed robbery. She says the suspects fled the scene in a Nissan Tiida and are yet to be arrested.