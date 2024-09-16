The controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, but was met with mixed reaction. For one, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube boycotted the signing, and while some political parties welcomed it, other have threatened court action, and the WCED said the bill would destroy provinces financially.

Among others, the bill gives guidance with the abolishment of corporal punishment, merging schools, and making Grade R the new compulsory school starting age. It also provide penalties for parents and guardians who do not ensure that their children are in school. The bill also seeks to transfer decision-making authority from school governing bodies to provincial education departments in its admission and language policies.

The latter will be discussed over the next three months and the implementation of the bill has been put on hold. Education MEC David Maynier said while they support extending the provision of Grade R, making it compulsory at this point will destroy provinces financially. The WCED recently announced that it would be cutting 2407 contract teachers from their payroll by December due to a shortfall in budget, after only receiving 64% of the cost of the nationally negotiated wage.

“The National Treasury has indicated that no funding is available, and provinces will once again be left to find the money to cover this R17.7 billion unfunded mandate on their own. “Doing so at the time when the Western Cape Education Department is already facing a R3.8 billion budget shortfall will explode the deficit,” said Maynier. However, Education Expert, Professor Murthee Maistry, an academic at the School of Education at UKZN, said the issue of money should not stand in the way of children’s futures.