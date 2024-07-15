BY NICK MULVENNEY
Beauden Barrett came off the bench to inspire the All Blacks to a 24-17 victory over England in an Auckland thriller on Saturday, denying the visitors a drought-breaking victory and locking up a 2-0 series win.
Barrett set up the second of winger Mark Tele’a’s two tries in the 61st minute just as England, losers by a single point in the first Test in Dunedin, threatened to end New Zealand’s 30-year unbeaten run at Eden Park.
All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie kicked a fourth penalty five minutes from time to extend the lead to seven points and the New Zealanders held the visitors out in the frantic final minutes.
Barrett says of the win: “It was a proper Test match and we expected nothing less from a classy side.
“Oh mate, that’s Test footy, it comes down to the wire like that. So proud of the boys for showing some good belief and finishing it off there.”
Best seat in the house for this one 😍#SAPBestRun #AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/Fm7NF6Peby— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 14, 2024
England flyhalf Marcus Smith had set up tries for wingers Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman with cross-kicks and added seven points from the kicking tee to take his team close to a first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2003.
England thought they had rolled a maul over the line that would have given them a shot at levelling up the scores in the dying seconds but the officials decided there had been obstruction before ruling on whether the ball had been grounded.
Join us in the sheds following game two against @EnglandRugby 🤝— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 15, 2024
In the sheds with @REPLAY 👔#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/JWnR2rvWOp
New Zealand - Tries: Mark Telea (2); Conversions: Damian McKenzie; Penalties: McKenzie (4).
England - Tries: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman; Conversions: Marcus Smith (2); Penalty: Smith.