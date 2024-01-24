The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate says there was a pleasing decrease in the number of bottles of booze confiscated from beaches and other public facilities over the festive period. The City’s by-laws prohibit the introduction and consumption of alcohol in public spaces, including parks, beaches and swimming pools. Those found contravening the law are issued with a fine of R500.

The City's Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said that while the confiscation rate was still alarmingly high, year-on-year there had been a 20% reduction in incidents involving alcohol at recreational facilities across Cape Town. According to the City, between October 2023 and January 9, 2024, enforcement staff confiscated 17 689 bottles of alcohol, amounting to 9 375,59 litres. During the same period the year before, officers confiscated 21907 bottles, approximately 10 35460 litres of alcohol. Picture: Supplied He said: "I am cautiously optimistic about the decline, and can only hope that it is a sign of things to come in future. While we will never be able to confiscate every bit of alcohol brought to a public space or have a list of definitive reasons for trends, we do have some anecdotal evidence from our staff's interactions with the public.

"Among the reasons shared, include that some have opted to set up inflatable pools at home, and party there instead of heading out, while others cited financial reasons, or just leaving the alcohol at home for later," Smith said.

“Among the reasons shared, include that some have opted to set up inflatable pools at home, and party there instead of heading out, while others cited financial reasons, or just leaving the alcohol at home for later,” Smith said. The Safety and Security Department also revealed that geographically, Area West which includes beaches such as Kalk Bay, Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, Hout Bay, Camps Bay, Clifton and Maiden’s Cove accounted for 40% of all confiscations, over 7100 bottles. Smith said: “As with all things, there’ll always be those looking for ways to outwit our staff, but we quickly cotton on to their tricks. And to those who can make a day of it without alcohol, we thank you for taking accountability for your actions, and the safety of others, and for easing the load on our enforcement and emergency services staff.”

Smith said the 2024 New Year’s long weekend proved the busiest, with the pound recording more than 4000 bottles brought in for the period. “The City’s Impoundment policy allows for confiscated alcohol to be tagged, stored and unclaimed alcohol destroyed after three months. Individuals can reclaim their impounded alcohol once they have paid the fine, and the impoundment release fee of R748.” “In one such incident this past season, officers confiscated 56 ciders and beers as well as an open bottle of spirits in Sea Point on 18 December, the alcohol was reclaimed the following day,” Smith said.