Bishop Lavis residents have threatened to kill the man accused of murdering little Xavier Mitchell if he is released from police custody. A large group of residents gathered at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the much-anticipated appearance of Mervyn White, who allegedly stabbed the little boy to death last Wednesday.

While White was not brought to court due to his injuries, his hearing went ahead in his absence. Stabbed to death: Xavier Mitchell. Picture: supplied White is the brother of Xavier’s nanny. Police said the suspect, who is in his 40s and apparently has a mental disorder, allegedly had a psychotic episode when he stabbed Xavier three times with a knife in the back.

It is alleged that the nanny had gone to the toilet and left Xavier with the suspect, and when she returned, the child had been stabbed. After the stabbing, the suspect ran away but the community apprehended him and moered him before calling the cops. Concern: CPF’s Graham Lindhorst. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Local Community Policing Forum chairperson, Graham Lindhorst, said over 400 residents have already signed the petition calling for White’s bail application to be denied.

Lindhorst says: “The community gathered at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday to oppose the release of the suspect and to support Xavier’s parents. “During the court proceedings, it was revealed that White was beaten so badly that he was still in hospital and he was charged in absentia with the murder of Xavier. “We heard that the doctors have revealed that he will be discharged on Friday and the Magistrate ordered that he be brought to court when discharged and the case postponed to Friday.”

Anger: Bishop Lavis residents are gatvol of killings in area. Picture: supplied Lindhorst said angry residents have vowed to kill White if he is ever released. He adds“ “The community of Bishop Lavis is very angry and they will not play with him, they will kill him. “The court needs to keep him in custody because he is a danger to other children and his release will only endanger him more if the community gets hold of him. All we are asking is for justice for Xavier.”