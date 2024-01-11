The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) is on a mission to throw the biggest party for one of the oldest dogs in the country. Fanie, a little Miniature Pinscher from Mitchells Plain, is turning 25 years old in February.

The pooch has been visiting the AWS clinic since he was just a little puppy. Now, a month away from his silver jubilee birthday, AWS wants to celebrate the hondjie by giving him a party at their adoption centre. Nurse Jaque le Roux says the decision for a party was to celebrate Fanie and his owner Mr Hendricks, who goes nowhere without Fanie.

Jaque says: “Last time I took a photo of Fanie, he was 18 and here he is turning silver jubilee 25 in February. It is a special celebration of being happy and healthy. Fanie, a little Miniature Pinscher from Mitchells Plain. Picture:AWS SA. “We wrapped our brains around it and said let’s have a party in aid of Fanie and also raise awareness at our adoption centre. According to Le Roux, Fanie is a very special patient, adding: “We have done heart checks and medical checks and the patient is 100% fit and healthy.

“For a 25-year-old, the dog is amazing. The heart is normal.” AWS is now calling on any business, such as pet food companies, or individuals to help make Fanie’s day special. Le Roux adds that mense are welcome to come and meet the special pooch on his big day: “Anybody who would like to meet Fanie and make his day special [is welcome] as well as Mr Hendricks who has done his best to let Fanie live this long.”