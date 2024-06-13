Police have arrested two men allegedly linked to the mass shooting which left three children dead at a barbershop in Khayelitsha.
On Saturday, unknown gunmen went to busy Iqwara Street, Site C and opened fire.
According to police, a 30-year-old man and three children - aged five, 11 and 12 - were killed and seven were wounded while two others were unharmed.
The suspects fled in a white Toyota Quantum van.
Three days after the shooting, cops busted the suspects, who are expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court this week.
Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Monde Bambelo welcomed the arrests and says: “We are happy about the arrest, but we have mixed emotions about it, because we are not certain if all the suspects have been arrested.”
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirms: “The suspects aged 24 and 28 are facing murder (4) and attempted murder charges (9) and will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s court on Friday.
”With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.”
She adds that investigations into another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday continue and no arrests have been effected yet.
Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen hailed the arrests as a significant breakthrough.
Allen says: “These suspects must now come clean so that we can have full insight into this heinous crime and so that whoever else might be involved can also face the consequences. This, or any other crime will never be welcomed in any of our communities.
“This is the type of policing we require on a consistent basis, as it’s a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when SAPS utilise their intelligence optimally.
“Those with any further information are encouraged to make it available to all law enforcement agencies, so that when this matter appears in court, prosecutors will have a watertight case. We need to ensure that these suspects are convicted.
“As the Western Cape Government, we will continue to support SAPS’ efforts with the deployment of our LEAP officers in areas where the murder rate is highest.”