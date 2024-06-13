Police have arrested two men allegedly linked to the mass shooting which left three children dead at a barbershop in Khayelitsha. On Saturday, unknown gunmen went to busy Iqwara Street, Site C and opened fire.

According to police, a 30-year-old man and three children - aged five, 11 and 12 - were killed and seven were wounded while two others were unharmed. The suspects fled in a white Toyota Quantum van. Three days after the shooting, cops busted the suspects, who are expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court this week.

Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Monde Bambelo welcomed the arrests and says: “We are happy about the arrest, but we have mixed emotions about it, because we are not certain if all the suspects have been arrested.” On the case: Novela Potelwa. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirms: “The suspects aged 24 and 28 are facing murder (4) and attempted murder charges (9) and will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s court on Friday. ”With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.”

She adds that investigations into another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday continue and no arrests have been effected yet. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen hailed the arrests as a significant breakthrough. Allen says: “These suspects must now come clean so that we can have full insight into this heinous crime and so that whoever else might be involved can also face the consequences. This, or any other crime will never be welcomed in any of our communities.