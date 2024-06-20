One of the two men arrested for the barbershop massacre in Khayelitsha claims he was nowhere near the scene. Sithisa Masiko told the court this as he appeared with co-accused Athule Mtsha on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They were arrested just days after three children aged 4, 10 and 12 and a 30-year-old man were shot and killed on 8 June at a barbershop in Site C. In a court full of their family members and the deceased’s relatives, Masiko, via his lawyer, claimed he was in Brackenfell at the time. barbershop shooters ragout “There is footage of my client, he was in Brackenfell at the commission of this crime,” the lawyer explained.

The accused will both be applying for bail, set for 2 and 5 July. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State will oppose bail as it believes that their release will in all likelihood endanger public safety, they will attempt to evade justice and interfere and intimidate witnesses, and their release may lead to public disorder. “The State confirmed that it will provide the summary of facts which link the accused to the charges preferred against them, on 24 June.