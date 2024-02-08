The case against the man accused of assaulting former TKZee singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala and his brother Lwando has been postponed for further investigation. They were allegedly attacked at a restaurant in Harbour Island, Gordon’s Bay when Lwando started taking pictures of the scenery on 6 January.

Lwando said a group of white men attacked him and stripped him of his Masai blanket and called him the K-word. However, the only one arrested was Juan-Pierre Needham, who appeared in Strand Magistrate’s Court on charges of intimidation and assault. Lwando explains: “I was sitting at the pier trying to take pictures of the scenery. I heard people talking from the balcony that I was sitting under. I heard racial slurs, then I looked up and a female voice said ‘there’s a K-word looking at us’. That’s when a male voice said ‘I feel like beating a K-word today’.

“I looked up and they threatened to come down and beat me up. I said nothing and just looked at them, that’s when a group of men came charging down the stairs. I ran because I felt my life was being threatened.” Juan Pierre Needham inside Strand Magistrate Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Zwai was alerted when Lwando went inside the restaurant. Another altercation happened and the pair were assaulted and asked to leave the restaurant. Despite Needham’s lawyer demanding that the media be banned from taking photographs of his client, the court yesterday ruled in favour of the media.