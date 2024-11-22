After sitting out last year’s competition, Baruch Entertainers is back with a bang! The beloved minstrel troupe is hosting their Summer Party next week en almal is invited.

At this klopse jol, the troupe will proudly unveil their new theme song and uniforms, created for the upcoming 2025 Cape Town Street Parade and Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) competitions. The evening promises not just a dazzling display of lekker music and dancing, but also serves as a fundraising effort so that all their members can be uitgevat in their colours come competition time. Chairman Claude Jonas says: “Our uniforms are not merely costumes; they are symbols of unity, pride, and tradition.

UP: Chairman Claude Jonas. Picture: supplied “We aim to make these outfits accessible to everyone, especially those who might struggle financially.” A highlight of the Summer Party will be the debut of Baruch Entertainers’ new Theme Song - a powerful anthem crafted by renowned Cape Flats musical talents, including Taurik Blignaut and choral maestro Monwabisi Mbambani, alongside DJs and musicians. Jonas says beyond artistry, Baruch Entertainers play a crucial role in shaping the lives of Cape Town's youth.

He adds: “Our troupe offers a haven amidst societal hardships, giving young people a way to connect with their heritage.” Director or the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno said planne are gereed for the new klopse season, an they are gearing up for the Voorsmaakie at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, 14 December. Gambeno explains: “Teams are practising most evenings and that is split between their big brass band, their singpak and their small band for the best band segment of the competition.

“We also have the return of Baruch Entertainers aiming to dethrone the current champions West London All Stars and Juvie Boys. “And excitingly, TV Stars who have signed up a super band to make a run for the top honours during what is their 21st anniversary year.” The Baruch Entertainers Summer Party takes place on Saturday, November 30, at the Matroosfontein Civic Centre.