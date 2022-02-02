From next Monday, all children can go back to school fulltime again.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the news announced on Monday night that there will be a return to full schooling for all grades, but he is still calling for an end to lockdown.

Cabinet approved numerous adjustments with immediate effect to the country’s Alert Level 1 Covid-19 regulations based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination, following a special Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The amendments included isolation guidelines and ending social distancing at schools.

The provision for social distancing of 1 metre for learners in schools was removed, however they will have to wear a mask.

Other changes include:

Those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate.

If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

“The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19, which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys,” said the government statement.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says that she was pleased with the announcement.

SATISFIED: Schäfer

“The time lost in school has implications not only for academic progress, but also aggravates societal issues such as learner pregnancies and the risk of dropping out of school.

“Parents have had to make alternative arrangements whilst trying to work, or if they cannot, their children are left unattended, adding to safety risks.

“We met this morning (Tuesday) with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, and the plan is that schools should be ready to receive all learners.

“This will give them time to make arrangements,” Schäfer said.

[email protected]