Bear the Barber needs help to get him back on his feet after suffering a string of illnesses that took away his mobility. Basil “Bear” Martin, 34, a wellknown barber from Ocean View has been cutting mense’s hair for well over a decade, often giving free faders to those in need.

However, Bear’s life would take a drastic turn in 2021 when he fell ill. He explains: “That year I worked at a company that required us to get an inoculation because we worked with unsanitary water. “It was also the same year that we had to go for a Covid shot because of the pandemic.

“However, my body didn't take the shots well and it caused me to fall ill and land up in hospital for almost three weeks with pneumonia and stomach ulcers. Won’t fade: BarberBasil. Picture: supplied “Since then my health has deteriorated rapidly. I have been diagnosed with psoriasis, stomach ulcers, rheumatoid arthritis, a clot on the lungs, fluid on the lungs, myocarditis, gangrene in my feet and hands, aggressive lupus and leukaemia. “I have lost a significant amount of muscle, am unable to walk or care for myself and am now bedridden.”

Speaking from his hospital bed where he was scheduled for a toe amputation due to the gangrene, the father says his daughter has been his motivation to get better. “I am very scared, I am not going to lie, but I am young and have a daughter and a vision to one day walk with prosthetics. “At the moment I am living at a hospice but need to move to a friend until I regain my strength.