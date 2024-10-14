Manenberg residents got a moerse skrik over the weekend when they discovered a dead baby while unblocking a sewage pipe. Residents living in Red River Street say they have been left traumatised after discovering that the cause of a recent sewage spill was the body of an infant stuck in a drain near an alleged drug den.

Resident Faghmieda Toffer, 52, says after nearly a week of living with the horrific stench she asked a neighbour to unblock the drain but nothing prepared them for what they discovered. "The drain is in the yard where people go to smoke drugs and it's been overflowing now for nearly a week. On Wednesday I had enough so I reported it to the City [of Cape Town] but they have a 48 hour response time. “By Friday the smell got really bad so I asked a neighbour who does odd jobs in the community to help and gave him a bucket and gloves."

Toffer says minutes later she heard the man scream for help. "He was so traumatised and explained to us that it was a baby and not a foetus but he couldn't see if it was a boy or a girl. That property is a big problem and the community is very worried because what else can they dump in that drain?“ Manenberg station commander Colonel Jayce Naidoo confirms the horrific discovery and says officers are investigating an inquest with no arrests yet.