A reception manager became an unexpected hero when she helped a mother who had gone into labour while trapped inside a hospital lift. Shahnaz Carolus, who has dedicated over 23 years to the medical field, was drawn into the situation on 14 November when she heard a commotion outside her office at Melomed Tokai Hospital.

The wakker Carolus discovered a visibly-distressed couple, with the husband urgently informing her that his wife was in labour. She immediately sprang into action, helping the couple to the lift to rush them to the maternity ward. But moments after entering the elevator, the expectant mother’s water broke.

Carolus explains: “When her water broke, I knew we were running out of time. “The contractions intensified and soon the baby’s head crowned. I realised the baby wasn’t going to wait for us to reach the ward. With no formal medical training, Carolus relied on her instincts and maintained a calm presence during the crisis.

Oppie job: Shahnaz Carolus. Picture: supplied The drama ramped up even higher when the lift unexpectedly got stuck. And as the clock was ticking, Carolus reassured the couple and instructed the worried father to gently ease his wife into a semi-reclined position. Carolus recalls: “I told the mother she was doing so well and encouraged her to keep breathing.” With every moment, the delivery drew nearer, but Carolus remained focused on helping the couple through this uncharted territory.

The baby finally emerged, but silence filled the lift, stirring Carolus into action again. She says: “When the baby emerged, there was a chilling silence. I started blowing into the baby’s face, praying for any sign of life.” Carolus says hearing that first cry was something incredible.

Shortly afterwards, a medical team arrived, to assist mother and child. In a statement, Melomed Hospital expressed their gratitude to Carolus, saying she saved what could have turned into a life-threatening situation. It reads: “It’s a reminder of the unwavering dedication of healthcare staff who go above and beyond to support patients and families in their most vulnerable moments.

“Both mother and baby are thriving thanks to the unwavering support they received during this unexpected miracle.” Carolus said she was just at the right place at the right time. The receptionist says: “I have no formal training in childbirth, but I trusted my instincts and stayed calm. I truly believe God guided me in that moment.