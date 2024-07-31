Two members of the Hard Livings gang accused of shooting and killing 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly have officially gone on trial at the Western Cape High Court, nearly five years after the tragic shooting. Cameron Julies and Chadwin Williams have pleaded not guilty to over 10 charges related to the shooting on December 8, 2019.

The death of the Grade 4 at Tafelsig Primary School who was shot while walking to a tuck shop sparked an uproar as angry mense came out to support her family saying there were gatvol of gang shootings. Fatally shot: Ayesha Kelly, 10 Picture: Mahira Duval According to the indictment the duo will now stand trial for the murder of Ayesha and the attempted murder of three children and one adult. The duo have also been slapped with firearm-related charges as well as charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) as the state alleges the shooting was part of their activities of the Hard Livings and 26 prison gangs.

The duo made their first appearance on Monday where they pleaded not guilty and the case was postponed to Tuesday for evidence to be led. In the dock: Cameron Julius. Picture: supplied However, on Tuesday it was revealed that they had not been brought from prison but the reasons were not given. Outside court ouma Fayrouz Kelly, 62, said they were relieved the trial was finally starting.