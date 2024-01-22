There were tears and joy on Friday when an autistic Grade 12 learner from Cathkin High School received top marks, passing his matric with a bachelor’s pass. Edward Heldsinger, 18, from Heideveld was diagnosed with Autism in Grade 8.

He appeared in the Daily Voice on 27 October last year when he scooped nine certificates at his valedictory ceremony and also received the principal’s award. Proud mom Melanie, 54 says the family is overjoyed with his results. She says: “It is overwhelming, I still can’t believe it. When we went to get his results, we didn’t know what to expect. Edward was sick the morning and I had to go buy him tablets but I told him that it’s the nerves.”

Proud mom, Melanie Heldsinger and sister Natasha Landers “When Edward opened his report, we started crying and he couldn’t understand our emotions because a Bachelor’s Pass and a distinction is more than what we could’ve expected.” Melanie was required to get a letter from the hospital which stated that he is autistic, so that he could get extra time during his exams. He got 10 minutes for every hour. Edward obtained above 50 percent for all his subjects and 80 percent for Business Studies. He has been assisting his sister Natasha Landers with admin at Manenberg Police Station for the past two months.

A chilled Edward says that his marks came as a shock to him as well. He says: “I feel okay. The exams were different. When I wrote my first paper, which was English, I felt a bit nervous because I expected the examiners to give me way less marks. I thought maybe they will mark my things wrong due to my bad handwriting.” “Over time I felt more confident. My advice to anyone is that you can do anything if you put your mind to it and go through life with a positive attitude.”