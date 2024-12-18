The Phumlani Village buzzed with excitement on Tuesday as nearly 500 children gathered for the annual Christmas lunch. The much-anticipated party is hosted by Lotus River mom, Beryl Williams, as part of her community outreach – for the 28th year in a row.

Known as Aunty Girly, Beryl cooks hot meals to underprivileged children and the elderly in the informal settlement elke week. Inspired by the work of her mother, Catherine Arries, who also helped cook for those less fortunate, the annual party dates back to the 1990s. Each year, Beryl along with patrollers from the Carolus Neighbourhood Watch and Grassy Park police cook up a festive storm.

Beryl says: “The food donations come mainly from Pick n Pay Constantia who always support the drives. WAITING: Phumlani Village kids gathered “This year, we catered for over 500 children and made up 200 party packs. I had to cook two big pots of food and was getting nervous as some of my helpers weren’t available. “But then Gloria Robinson and her daughter Nicole Theunissen came from Hout Bay to assist. Together, we cooked a pot of vegetable stew and chicken curry for everyone to enjoy.”

The large crowd gathered in Rietbok Avenue shortly after 2pm, as youngsters enjoyed a warm bord kos and danced in the street. Beryl says Phumlani Village residents have been hard hit over the past year by shack fires in the area. She adds: “The problem with the fires is that kits aren’t given anymore, so financially the residents cannot even look forward to Christmas because they are continually rebuilding their homes which are lost in the fires.