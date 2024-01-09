The family of a missing teenager from Seawinds is pleading with people to keep an eye out and make contact should they spot her. The family say Saskia Pofadder, 17, disappeared on Wednesday, 3 January, after she had an emotional breakdown at her aunt’s home in Bergvliet.

According to the aunt, Faranaaz Constant, 47, her niece slept over from New Year’s Day and on the morning of her disappearance, she noticed something was off. She explains: “I could see something was bothering her because she wasn’t her usual, friendly, happy self. “Normally she would talk to me because we are really close, she is like my daughter but this day she got upset and stormed out.

“We haven’t heard from her or seen her since. I actually thought she would go back to my mother who is raising her but she didn’t, everyone is so worried, we just want her to come home to let us know that she is safe.” She says it’s the first time Saskia left the house without saying anything. Faranaaz says: “It’s unlike her to even leave. She doesn’t go anywhere besides cricket practice and she doesn’t have a lot of friends. We checked and no one heard anything. We also checked the morgues and hospitals.”

The aunt says she hasn’t had a peaceful night’s rest since. She adds: “If she by chance sees this article, I want to ask her to come home please, we can work through whatever you are facing.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms that Saskia is still missing.