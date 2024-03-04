The Mitchells Plain man who murdered magistrate Romay van Rooyen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after entering into a plea deal with the State. Cassidy Hartzenberg, 20, was convicted and sentenced at the Western Cape High Court on Friday after he admitted to killing his aunt in her Marina Da Gama home in September 2022.

Van Rooyen, who had presided at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court, was found dead in her Red Roman Street home with no signs of forced entry. The 53-year-old had come home that Friday to attend a family gathering. According to the court document, Hartzenberg had borrowed money and hired a witness to take him to his aunt’s house.

Van Rooyen's Toyota RAV4 was seen leaving the area in the early hours of September 9 and was later found abandoned in the Plain. The Hawks later swooped on Hartzenberg at his Mitchells Plain home. At the time of his arrest, Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that Hartzenberg had been a pallbearer at Van Rooyen's funeral. In his plea statement, Hartzenberg said he was dropped at his aunt's home and invited inside. He said he asked her to help him with money for a job application but she refused and proceeded to her bedroom, where he admitted to pouncing on her.

In his plea statement, he confessed: “When I arrived in her bedroom, she was facing away from me and I put my hands around her neck and strangled her. The deceased resisted and fought for her life. “I could not stop what I was doing to the deceased and I could not control my anger.” Hartzenberg added that he knew he would kill his aunt with his actions and decided to apply pressure until she stopped resisting.

He said he panicked after realising what he had done and remained at the house with her body until the early hours of the next day. Late Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's house. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Hartzenberg said he left in her car and later abandoned the vehicle along Jakes Gerwel Drive. He added: “I cooperated with the police after my arrest. I am remorseful for my actions and take full responsibility for what I have done.”

In his judgement, Judge Derek Wille, said he was satisfied with the plea deal, and sentenced Hartzenberg to 20 years for murder and six years for car theft. He ordered that both sentences run concurrently. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said while they are happy with the outcome it was a sad day for legal professionals in Cape Town. Ntabazalila said: “[The victim] was a former colleague who was in the NPA for years, but later moved on to the Magistrate’s Court.