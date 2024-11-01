Survivors of the Atlantis mass shooting which resulted in five deaths and saw five others hospitalised are living in fear as gunmen continue to roam the streets. As residents plan to host multiple funerals this weekend they have questioned why no arrests have been made in the case as they continue to live in fear.

The shocking incident last Wednesday saw the complete closure of Old Mamre Road as cops scoured the scene for clues and grieving families arrived to find their loved ones struggling to stay alive. At the time it was revealed that the victims were returning home after spending the day at Silwerstroom Beach. While travelling in four cars, they were allegedly ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on the vehicles, hitting both alleged gang members and innocent bystanders who were also in the vehicles.

The shooting claimed the lives of Kyle Nicholas, Luciano Watson, Dyllan Johannes, Dillon Thomas and Sergio Baron while five others were hospitalised. Relative of one of the men, who asked not to be named, said: “The whole community is living in fear and especially the survivors. We heard that four were arrested and released again and to date the police have still not caught the guys. “Three of those who were injured have already been discharged for hospital and one is fighting for his life and the surgery of the last one went well.