Police are probing a horrific shooting near Atlantis which resulted in the death of five young men and five others injured on Wednesday night. The bloody massacre saw the closure of Old Mamre Road as cops scoured the scene for clues, as grieving families arrived to find their loved ones struggling to stay alive.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says Anti-Gang Unit detectives are hard at work in search of the killers. Potelwa says: “Reports from the scene indicate the victims of the shooting incident were returning home in three vehicles from the Silverstream beach when as yet-to-be identified gunmen opened fire on the vehicles on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream Roads. Shut down: Mass shooting scene on the Old Mamre Road. Picture: Leon Knipe “As a consequence, five individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 were fatally wounded and five others rushed to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds.

“Atlantis police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation. As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that the motive for the shooting incident will be determined. “No arrests have been effected yet.” A heartbroken relative of victim Kyle Nicholas, 22, says they have been left traumatised after watching him fight for his life for nearly two hours as they waited for paramedics.

They explain the father of one was shot alongside his neighbour Sergio Baron, 25, after spending the day at Silwerstroom Beach. The relative, who asked not to be named due to safety fears, says: “They left in the morning, but he did not have a lift home and so we asked Sergio to fetch him and his friend. “What we understand happened was that Sergio was driving the white Toyota Tazz, but there was also a white VW Golf, a black VW Golf and a bakkie all driving, and there were some gang members and some innocent people in the cars.

“They said the shooters waited or them in the bush near Mamre Road and as they came driving past, they shot them with AK47s [rifles]. “When we got there, Kyle was still alive, but Sergio, who was also innocent, was dead already. “I gave him CPR and we waited almost two hours for the ambulance, but he died. There were also two children hurt and I am so glad his two-year-old son did not go with him to the beach because he may also have been hurt.

"Just this week, he got a call from a factory to say his application for work was successful." Fabian Williams of the Atlantis Community Policing Forum says they are deeply saddened by the shooting, which they believe was carefully planned.