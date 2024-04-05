In a bid to foster a love for water sports and development of water activities, the newly formed Friends of Athlone Swimming Pool will be launched next month. The group made up of residents from the area, will assist with the management activities at the local public pool, and also assist Athlone Dolphins Swimming Club with their seniors programme and ‘learn to swim’ programme for school children.

Member Rahgeema Mitchell says she is excited to be part of this team. Facility: The Athlone Public Swimming Pool. Picture supplied “This project is very important as we need the community to have trust in us and help where they can. (I believe) together we can conquer a lot and it is important to seize the opportunity because we do have potential,” she says. Ward 49 councillor, Rashid Adams, says he is extremely passionate about the development of communities and will encourage anything that is going to add value to people’s lives.

“This is the first time that a friends group has ever been established at the Athlone Swimming Pool. This will allow communities to actively participate in decisions being made for the development of the pool and its related activities. “I would like to see other community based organisations using the facility for upliftment needs thereby making progress possible together,” he says. He encouraged residents to make use of the pool regularly and participate in activities.