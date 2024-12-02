A female cop stationed at Athlone Police Station is facing disciplinary action and criminal charges after she and her berk, believed to be a member of the 28's gang, was allegedly found in possession of Mandrax and ammunition. The 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man are expected to make an appearance soon at the Paarl Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of drugs and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swarbooi explains: “Paarl East Police executed a search warrant on November 27 2024. Upon their arrival at the identified address in Magnolia Street in Klein Nederburg at around 7.25am, they entered the premises, searched the occupants which resulted in the confiscation of ammunition and a small quantity of drugs. “They detained a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old female. “It was later determined that the 26-year old is deployed as a constable at Athlone SAPS who initiated a disciplinary investigation which will run concurrently with the criminal investigation.”