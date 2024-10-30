Police are investigating the murder of one of their own, after an officer’s body was discovered yesterday morning just metres away from his home in Browns Farm, Philippi. The burnt and bruised body of Sergeant Zibele Mvimbi was found in Msingizana Street just after 6am.

It is believed the 42-year-old officer’ hands and feet were bound, and he was left lying in the street in only his jeans and socks. Mvimbi, who was stationed at Athlone police station, had also sustained wounds to his body and head, and had a single stab wound. It is believed that Mvimvbi, who was off duty at the time of his murder, might have been tortured.

On the scene, Mvimbi’s colleagues and family could be seen crying, while his mother, who identified his body, was inconsolable. Mvimbi is described as being “one of the good ones” by those who knew him. A colleague told the Daily Voice: “He was a gentleman, he was kind, loving, and had a really good heart.

“One thing about Zibele, was that he was for his community, he was always helping them. The way people cried on the scene should speak volumes about the person he was.” Probing: Joseph Swartbooi. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms Nyanga police made the discovery after receiving a call about the body. Swartbooi reports: “The 42-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled and they are yet to be arrested.”

Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) Provincial Secretary, Mluleki Mbhele, says they were shocked when they heard that a police officer had been murdered and his body dumped. Mbhele adds: “POPCRU condemns the killing of a police officer in this barbaric manner.