‘Tis the season to give and be jolly, and the boys at the Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone were filled with excitement and laughter as they were spoiled by two friends who gave them an early Christmas party on Sunday. The centre is home to 42 neglected and abused boys or whose parents who are unfit to care for them.

The laaities, aged three to 18, were given a treat by friends, Melissa Daniels from Athlone and Moricia Brown from Brooklyn, who brought their family along to lend a helping hand. Melissa says that the kids crept into her heart last year when she held her 36th birthday party at the shelter. Melissa says: “Watching their reaction warmed my heart and that is everything for us.”

Moricia adds: “Their reaction to what we do is more motivation for us to keep doing what we do. This is a pre-Christmas gift for them, to let them know there is hope out there.” JOY: Melissa Daniels & Moricia Brown The boys had fun with a jumping castle, soccer tournaments with prizes, and were given party packets, gifts, food and drink, and splashed in the swimming pool. One little boy could be heard saying when he saw the party packets: “Awww Christmas, thank you.”