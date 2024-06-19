After years of struggling with what they thought was a heart defect, these newlyweds discovered it was in fact a rare genetic disorder that was affecting Keenan van Rheede’s heart and skeletal muscles. The Strandfontein couple however remain positive despite their mounting medical bills.

Keenan, 32, has battled the condition since the age of 20 years when doctors implanted a pacemaker in his chest, convinced that he had a heart issue. It was only two months ago that they delivered the devastating blow that he needs a heart transplant. Optimistic: Keenan van Rheede. Picture: supplied After just nine months of marriage to his beloved Robin-Lee van Rheede, 27, they discovered he is suffering from Myofibrillar Myopathy.

Myofibrillar Myopathies are a group of conditions that affect muscle function and cause weakness. They primarily affect skeletal muscles. A weakening of the heart muscle (cardiomyopathy) is also common and may manifest as arrhythmia, conduction defects or congestive heart failure. Keenan explains: “It is a struggle daily with mobility but with help and support, I take it day by day. There is no cure or medication but I exercise daily. Some days are better than others.”