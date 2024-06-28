As the bitter cold and wet weather conditions set in, the Mustadafin Foundation has called on the public to assist in bringing some form of respite to vulnerable communities through its “Operation Winter Warmth”. Media and marketing coordinator, Tasneem Bastra, says the organisation’s annual winter drive provided aid in the form of blankets, clothing, non-perishable food items, as well as hot meals to the needy.

“By conducting the winter drive, Mustadafin Foundation demonstrates its commitment to supporting marginalised communities, promoting a culture of care and compassion.” Details: NPO winter driver. Picture: supplied Since May, the non-profit organisation says it has been “stretched to capacity” as it responds to numerous call outs. The most recent in Manenberg, Vygieskraal in Athlone and Strand, where storms left people stranded in the cold with little to no food. Mustadafin director Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem says: “We are only halfway through winter, yet we have already had nearly as many callouts as we did all of last year. This is particularly concerning because we are currently operating with limited resources. With more extreme weather anticipated in the coming months, your donations are crucial to help us continue providing support.”

The most urgent items required are clothes, blankets, food and financial support. The organisation assists around 4 000 people through its winter drive and feeds about 28 000 people daily. “Leading up to Mandela Day this year, we encourage you to support us so that we can continue our winter relief efforts and food distribution drives. Everyone deserves a roof over their heads and a daily warm meal,” Johnstone-Cassiem adds.