A Westlake family is appealing for help to find their cousin who went missing while visiting friends in Hillview.

The worried family of Ryan Tango, 30, says he has been missing for six days and is unreachable on his cellphone after calling an e-hailing cab home. Cousin Jessica Maarman says his wife is worried as he has never disappeared before. Maarman says: “He went to visit his friends in Hillview on Thursday, but never came home. His phone is off, so we went to Hillview to ask and they said he booked a ride home at 1am in the morning and left their home.

“Ever since then, we have been searching the entire Lavender Hill and Hillview to try and find him.” Maarman says Tango’s wife has been left traumatised. She adds: “All she does is cry the entire time because she is very worried. They have a one-year-old child and its Christmas [tomorrow]. We went to report him missing at Kirstenhof Saps and they told us they only have one van available.”

Maarman says the family searched hospitals and morgues, but were unable to find him. Maarman says: “We have gone all over, even to hospitals and mortuaries and found nothing. We were told to go back to the mortuary to see if there is any news. “We are very worried. We are appealing for any help to find him.”