It was a gloomy day for Genevieve Sass after the court case against her estranged husband, Arthur Snyders, was once again postponed. Snyders is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly tried to kill his wife by slitting her throat with a knife at a tuckshop on 28 November 2023.

Snyders appeared for two cases. In Court F, he appeared for Sass’ attempted murder, where the case was postponed to 8 April for further investigation. Minutes later, he also appeared in Court G for allegedly being in contravention of a protection order, this case was also postponed, to 18 March. An upset Sass said even though Snyder’s bail was denied and he is incarcerated, she still fears for her life.

DREADFUL: Sass’ neck She said she had to change her cellphone number as Snyders has been contacting her from behind bars, asking her to drop the case because he was suffering. None of this was mentioned during the court proceedings. Sass took out the protection order against Snyders in 2013, but said he ignored it.