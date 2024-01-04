Cops have nabbed two men for the horrific mass murder committed on New Year’s Day in Gugulethu. The three young victims aged 14 to 17 were in a car when they were shot by unknown suspects.

The suspects drove up to their car which was parked on NY 137 and sprayed bullets at the occupants. One other person was left wounded. A community member says: “They were still in school, we know that they were not gangsters or involved in criminal activities. “We don’t know why they were killed. I didn’t see the shooting but I heard lots of gunshots and when I went out to investigate the young boys had bullet wounds. At the time, the shooters had already fled the scene. The deceased were not from the area.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives from the serious violent crime unit “armed with crucial intelligence” arrested two suspects yesterday morning. “The arrests were effected in Goodwood and Blue Downs. As investigations unfold the detectives have set their sight on another suspect. “The shooting incident is alleged to have occurred in NY 137, Gugulethu on Monday afternoon.

“Reports at the disposal of police indicate the victims were in a vehicle about to drop off someone when another vehicle with occupants emerged and several shots were fired. “As a consequence, three people died from the first vehicle and a fourth one was taken to a medical facility after sustaining serious injuries.” She says the suspects, aged 26 and 36, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder and attempted murder.