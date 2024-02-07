The Fidelity Services Group has suspended an armed response officer who called for Dunoon to be “burned down” on social media amid an outcry from fellow users. The post on the Richwood Neighbourhood Watch Facebook Page by security guard Andre Rauch het mense se bors warm gemaak this week.

The post which was made to congratulate another response officer for extinguishing a veld fire near De Zicht Estate turned sour when Rauch commented: “Let the Du Noon birned (sic) down lol”. Residents immediately responded telling Rauch they found his comments “terrible” and “disgusting”. He responded by saying he doesn’t care and that his comments were fuelled by his training.

One woman wrote: “Disgusting comment. Put yourself in the shoes of the many mothers, fathers, children and elderly who would be affected by a serious fire that burnt down the whole of Dunoon.” Fidelity ADT General Manager, Tertius Venter- Davies, confirmed Rauch’s suspension and says: “The officer has been suspended and subjected to a disciplinary process. We deeply regret any harm his comments may have caused.”