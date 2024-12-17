A Mitchells Plain man has been arrested for not wearing a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic, two years later. Luigi Andala, 38, was at home in last Tuesday when he was served with a warrant of arrest by Law Enforcement.

He had been caught on 20 March 2022 walking in the road without a mask. A description of the offence reads: “Failed to wear a face mask in public place.” His was fined R1 000 and an additional R650 as an admission of guilt, but the family say they don’t have the money to pay.

The arrest has left the man’s family traumatised and confused. His kwaai mom Leona says: “I was at work down the road when I heard that my son was being arrested. I was shocked because my son had never been in trouble with the law before. “We no longer have Covid-19, why would they come now?

“They took him to the municipal court in Goodwood and then he came back hours later. He told us that he had to pay some money. OUTSTANDING: R1 650 to pay “I don’t even know where to go with this, and we don’t even have the money to pay [the fine]. “He was shaken at the time but he is much better. It’s so embarrassing to have experienced such a thing.

“It doesn’t make sense at all. This means that for all of those people who didn’t pay fines for Covid masks, the Law Enforcement will catch up with them too.” The Westridge vrou said they need legal assistance as they fear he will be arrested again. She explains: “This is not a crime-related offence, it was for not wearing a mask in Covid. How can the City justify that... after four years and some change?

“I’m sure my son had forgotten all about it as so many things have happened already in the last four years.” Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the City’s Law Enforcement Department executes warrants on an ongoing basis, for transgressions in respect of by-laws and other relevant legislation. He adds: “These warrants are issued by the courts.