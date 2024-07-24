The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that Grade R and transfer applications will be made available from August 1, 2024. On Tuesday, the department announced that applications for Grade R and transfer for 2025 can be done online on https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions.

The following supporting documents will be required: Immunisation card; ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit; and proof of address or police affidavit. For Grade R admission, a child must turn six in the year that the child starts Grade R. Parents and guardians who have not registered on the online system previously, would need to do so first. Once this has been completed, they can proceed with the application. Online video tutorials and step by step guidelines are also available on the website.

Education MEC David Maynier said transfer applications for Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12 should be done at the school in which the parent/caregiver wishes to apply to or their nearest WCED office. This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school in Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12. “Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but district officials can capture applications for multiple schools,” Maynier said. “Parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the WCED website, but can only be submitted to schools or the district office from 1 August 2024 onwards.”

Applicants will also be required to submit the following relevant supporting documents: The last school report card; ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit; and proof of address or police affidavit. “Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on (e-mail) submissions on the official WCED form only. “With regards to Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, schools are currently finalising their admission lists, confirming placements for children on their waiting lists. This process is ongoing.”