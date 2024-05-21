The Hawks are looking for another suspect linked to the assassination of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla. The former ANC councillor was murdered in April 2023 during a meeting at Philippi train station.

Three men were arrested and appeared in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court for murder and attempted murder charges. On Friday the Hawks circulated a picture of Mpumelelo Shumane also known as Mancane who resides at Ramaphosa informal settlement. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said: “The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime Investigation team requests the assistance of the public in tracing a person named as Mpumelelo Shumane who can assist in the investigation of a murder case where Loyiso Nkohla was killed on 17 April 2023 at Philippi train station.

Killed: Loyiso Mabandla. Pictures: Bheki Radebe “The Hawks have since been probing the case and they request anyone who might shed some light on the whereabouts of Shumane, on the attached picture, to kindly contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant SZ Hlatshaneni at 082 479 6265.” Widow Nyameka Mabandla pleaded with the public to help the Hawks. “Finding this suspect will bring closure and security to my family and I considering that I was also on the hit list.