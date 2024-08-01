Women’s Month begins on a tragic note for the Hanover Park community who is grieving a woman who was murdered in a domestic dispute. Chantel Pasquelle, 40, was admitted to hospital in June after she was stabbed and assaulted, allegedly by a close family member.

More than a month later, the mom died in hospital on Sunday, while police said no one has been arrested yet. A community activist who asked not to be named said on the day of the assault, the police were alerted to the incident. The activist claims: “They went to the house and they didn’t even go inside for a wellness check.

Fury: Lucinda Evans. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency “They could hear the woman screaming for help inside but they did nothing.” “The police who are supposed to help people, decided to get into their cars and left the woman in distress. “The [perpetrator] had allegedly called the family and told them that he would kill her and that is when they went to the home with the police.

“She had a head injury and was in a coma for all those weeks leading to her demise. The community is really shocked and angry about what happened.” Non action: ‘Cops didn’t go inside’. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that Philippi detectives are investigating a case of murder following the death of the 40-year-old woman who was assaulted during the month of June. “According to reports she sustained stab wounds and bruises to her body and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“On Sunday 28 July 2024, she died in hospital due to injuries sustained. The attempted murder case was then changed to a murder case. The investigation is ongoing and an arrest is imminent.” Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women Centre founder Lucinda Evans has brought the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) case to the attention of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Lucinda says: “Why did the police drive away even though they heard someone screaming for help?

“The standard operating procedure for the police says that in the event that they witness or someone tells them [about a crime] they must act. “When is the minister of police coming to us? I want to sit him down and ask how many operational GBV desks are at the police stations. “When is he going to ensure that his members are properly trained and oriented when it comes to GBV?