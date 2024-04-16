The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has disputed claims that it has no money to put up election posters. This as many other parties have already put up their posters ahead of the May 29th national elections.

With just a month left before the elections, many political parties, such as the DA, EFF, and GOOD, have already displayed their posters on street poles across the City; however, the ruling party’s posters are nowhere to be seen. “Let me dispel the myth. There are no financial challenges facing the ANC in the Western Cape. Posters are centrally distributed to provinces by the national structure of the African National Congress, and we are awaiting the arrival of those posters. Once those posters arrive, they will be put up on the polls,” said Khalid Sayed, the ANC's spokesperson in the Western Cape. Sayed said the party is currently working hard on its door-to-door campaign, which is the main focus at the moment.

A high-ranking ANC member in the province told the Daily Voice that the posters have already been made; however, it seems that the party has no funds to release them. “We have a meeting on Tuesday, and we will hear what the party has to say. I don't know what is holding up; the posters are already there; however, it seems like there’s no money to release them,” said the member who wished to remain anonymous. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said it appears funders have walked away from President Cyril Ramaphosa.