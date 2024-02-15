Cape Town - A woman claims she was assaulted by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and residents, who accused her of sex trafficking her own daughter. Sherene Davids claims she was chased out of her Chatsworth home in Malmesbury last Wednesday.

“I have a friend who I sometimes smoke drugs with, the day before the incident she got so high and then she wandered around naked. And then I was accused of giving her drugs and selling her body and sex trafficking. “The community members also accused me of selling my daughter’s body. I admit I was a prostitute but I am a changed woman and I work at a church. They were just jealous of me,” says Sherene. She was at home when the red berets arrived.

“They accused me of all sorts of things and said that I was a druggie. They whipped me with sjamboks.” She claims she was taken to the N7, and given to a “complete stranger” who drove with her to Dunoon. “He kept threatening me with rape and he drove towards Morning Star where he forced me to masturbate him until he ejaculated. When he dropped me off in Plattekloof Road I walked to Bothasig police station.”

The Chatsworth EFF denied the allegations but admits to sending members to Sherene’s home. Spokesperson Ronika Dladlothi says they had a meeting about Sherene: “Then after the meeting residents, not only EFF members, went to the woman’s house and we told her we don’t want her in our neighbourhood anymore. “A woman came out of the house naked and said that she had been kept locked in the house for four years and that she had been prostituted to different men and that she was forced to use drugs.