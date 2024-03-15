There as much joy at the Cape Mental Health’s office in Athlone on Thursday, as hundreds of trainees took part in the organisation’s annual flagship event, the Trolley Race. The event took place at the institution’s Training Workshop Unlimited (TWU) premises, on the corner of Klipfontein and Johnson Roads.

Annually, TWU hosts the event during Intellectual Disability Awareness Month as a way to raise awareness and support for the inclusion and socio-economic empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities. Cape Mental Health Deputy Executive Officer, Santie Terreblanche, said TWU is a programme of Cape Mental Health with workshops in Athlone, Retreat, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. Santie says: “It’s been around for many years and we provide skills development and job opportunities, job creation, job preparation opportunities and support for adults with intellectual disabilities in these specific surrounding communities.”

The Survé Philanthropies (SP) were handing out food at the Cape Mental health via their annual flagship event in aid of Intellectual Disability awareness month. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Over 600 persons benefit from the services. The Trolley Race started in 2009 and yesterday trainees from all four workshops took part in the day dedicated to showing their sporting abilities and team spirit in activities such as the trolley race, basket race and wheelchair race, all while supported by their teammates, families and TWU staff. Santie says: "Many of them can't just run a race because they don't have the balance and coordination, but when they hold onto something, they can run a race so that is where we came up with the idea of a trolley. "We wanted to raise the awareness that this is a group of people who are equal South African citizens, who buy or have buying power, they also have needs, they need to be seen as shoppers, clients, and customers (too), not only their parents."

The Survé Philanthropies (SP) were handing out food at the Cape Mental health via their annual flagship event in aid of Intellectual Disability awareness month. Enjoying the event were Jaylin Hendricks and Emhile Buqa. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Russell Jones, Siyakwazi Project Manager, says the workshops are training facilities where skills such as painting, car washing, gardening, woodwork and sewing are taught. Assistance is also provided in creating CVs and providing support through job coaches. Russell said one of the challenges the organisation faces is that companies and organisations are not interested in employing people with disabilities, and encouraged employers to contact the organisation on 021 638 314 and chat to a job coach for more information.

Survé Philanthropies was called upon and provided food for around 600 people. Founder, Iqbal Survé, says: “We, as Survé Philanthropies, are incredibly humbled to be part of such an amazing initiative and greatly commend Cape Mental Health for their incredible hard work, love and dedication.” Santie says the organisation welcomes donations.