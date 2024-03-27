The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reported that it has already received nearly 60 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 admission applications for 2025. Applications opened on 11 March, with the WCED appealing to parents and guardians to apply on time before 12 April.

Last year, the province received over 125 000 applications for grades 1 and 8, and it appeals to parents of roughly 65 000 pupils who still need to apply to do so gou gou. “Receiving all the applications on time will make a big difference to our planning and preparations for 2025,” Education MEC David Maynier explains. “We thank the parents who have applied so far for being ready and timely with their applications for admission and encourage parents who have not yet applied to do so before the on-time admissions window closes on 12 April.”

Officials remained available to assist parents​. “We remind parents who would like in-person assistance with their applications to visit one of the over 120 pop-up sites that we have made available,” Maynier says. The department advised those applying to keep copies of their documentation, as they would need to submit hard copies later this year to the final school a learner was accepted to.