The business empire of alleged gang wife, Nicole Johnson, is starting to crumble following her incarceration, the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has heard. Details of the business ventures of the wife of alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, were revealed and it emerged that she now faces losing two upmarket Sorbet salons, as the group have terminated her agreements.

This comes after her bid to be freed on bail was denied last year. Johnson and her husband, along with Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brand were arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) on charges allegedly linked to a manhunt and attempted murder of a former employee of Ralph, after he allegedly stole over R1 million from the couple. During the explosive bail hearings, it was revealed that the former employee, who is now a state witness, had not arrived at work on November 24, 2022, after a tip-off that Ralph had allegedly planned to kill him.

The witness then hid his girlfriend’s BMW in a complex in Milnerton and went into hiding. According to the State’s case, the couple embarked on a “witch-hunt” and even threatened the father of the witness, klapped an unsuspecting neighbour and took the car without the vehicle owner’s permission.During the new bail hearing, State prosecutor, advocate Nathan Adriaanse, said AGU detectives had been in contact with the Sorbet Group, whose legal representatives had informed them that they had terminated the agreement with Johnson. He argued that her release on bail would not salvage the situation as the group had already compiled an offer to purchase, and explained that her lawyers had difficulty accessing her in prison to discuss the offers.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes told the court that if released on bail, Johnson could renegotiate. The Sorbet Group CEO confirmed: “Sorbet has made an offer to purchase Sorbet Man Cape Quarter and Sorbet Man Canal Walk. “This decision was made in the best interest of the brand, other franchisees, employees, suppliers and customers, and in the context of Ms Johnson not meeting some of her franchisee obligations. If the offer is accepted, the employees or ‘Sorbet Citizens’ will be retained by the business”.

Last month, City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo revealed that the municipality had blacklisted 12 companies owned by or affiliated with Johnson. He told the court that in a move to crack down on the “construction mafia” in Cape Town, the municipality had embarked on an intense probe into extortion by gangs which were holding up various developments across the metro. Highlighting her alleged links to the underworld, as reported in the media, he wrote to each of the companies informing them of the plans to blacklist them, stating that any tenders awarded to them could cause the City reputational damage.