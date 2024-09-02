A shoot out between alleged extortionists and police led to four of the men being killed and four others injured.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the wanted men were spotted driving in a Quantum taxi by cops in Milnerton on Thursday night.
“An operation by a Western Cape task team following intelligence about wanted alleged extortionists led to a shootout between the police and the suspects who were driving in a minibus on Thursday evening in Milnerton.
“As a result four suspects were shot dead and four others seriously wounded.
“The wounded suspects, all from Cape Town aged 23, 30, 34 and 38, are under police guard in a medical facility.
“Four firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized from the vehicle the suspects were travelling in.
“Police reports indicate as police followed the vehicle with suspects they came under fire from the occupants of the vehicle which led to police shooting back.”
Potelwa added: “As police comb the scene and investigations continue further details are expected to emerge.”
The Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board has commended SAPS on the successful arrest of the alleged extortionists.
Spokesman Justin Kumlehn says: “We trust that these suspects will be brought before the court, and we call upon the judiciary and all other relevant role players to ensure that they experience the full force of the law of South Africa.
“The Board expressed gratitude that no officers were injured during the operation and expressed hope that such operations will continue, as they are essential in building trust between the community and the police service.”