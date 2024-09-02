A shoot out between alleged extortionists and police led to four of the men being killed and four others injured. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the wanted men were spotted driving in a Quantum taxi by cops in Milnerton on Thursday night.

“An operation by a Western Cape task team following intelligence about wanted alleged extortionists led to a shootout between the police and the suspects who were driving in a minibus on Thursday evening in Milnerton. “As a result four suspects were shot dead and four others seriously wounded. “The wounded suspects, all from Cape Town aged 23, 30, 34 and 38, are under police guard in a medical facility.

“Four firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized from the vehicle the suspects were travelling in. “Police reports indicate as police followed the vehicle with suspects they came under fire from the occupants of the vehicle which led to police shooting back.” Potelwa added: “As police comb the scene and investigations continue further details are expected to emerge.”